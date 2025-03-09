TMC delegation to meet new Election Commissioner over EPIC card issues

New Delhi: A ten-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to meet the new Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar, on Tuesday at 5 pm to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding duplicate EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers. The delegation, which includes senior party MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will brief the Election Commissioner on the matter and submit a memorandum outlining their concerns. According to senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has claimed that it is in the process of clearing the list of duplicate EPIC numbers within three months. However, the party has raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the process, questioning how many duplicate numbers have actually been removed so far. The issue has gained significant traction within the party, leading to discussions in Parliament, where TMC has actively raised the matter to push for accountability. The concern over EPIC card discrepancies has been a focal point for TMC, which has deployed its workers across the state to conduct on-ground verification. The party is determined to ensure that voters are not disenfranchised due to technical errors or administrative lapses. TMC workers are actively verifying electoral rolls and identifying discrepancies, which the party believes could impact the democratic process if left unresolved.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with the party’s National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, are deeply involved in drafting the memorandum that will be submitted to the Election Commission. Their leadership has been instrumental in guiding the party’s approach to addressing the issue, as they seek to ensure that every legitimate voter’s rights are protected. The controversy over duplicate EPIC numbers has been simmering for months, with the TMC consistently pressing the ECI for clarity and swift resolution. The party has alleged that the errors in electoral rolls could lead to unfair exclusions of genuine voters, particularly in a politically sensitive state like West Bengal. By mobilising its cadre for verification and taking the matter directly to the Election Commission, TMC is signalling its commitment to safeguarding electoral integrity. This latest meeting with the Election Commissioner is a continuation of TMC’s broader efforts to bring electoral transparency. The party has maintained that ensuring an error-free voter list is not just an administrative responsibility but a crucial element of free and fair elections. As the party delegation prepares to meet the Election Commissioner, the outcome of the discussion could set the course for further political and administrative developments surrounding voter identity verification in the state.