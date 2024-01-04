TMC asks MP Arjun Singh to focus more on pre-poll work at his constituency

Kolkata: With the unrest between the Trinamool Congress’ Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh showing no immediate signs of cooling down, the party is learnt to have ordered the MP to show restraint and focus on pre-poll work in his constituency.



The rift between the two leaders began after the murder of the party worker Vicky Yadav who was said to be close to the MLA. Arjun’s nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu was arrested in alleged connection with the case. Ever since, the MLA Somenath Shyam, who has been accusing Arjun of hatching the plot, has been at loggerheads with Singh.

Recently, Singh held a press conference and said that TMC must withdraw the security of those who are damaging the party. He insisted that if the security is withdrawn it will put a stop to the verbal attacks against each other. He alleged that some people are reaping benefits by staying within the party and at the same time destroying the party.

However, Arjun’s comments were not taken lightly as the TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit back saying that Singh does not need to be concerned for the party. He asked where was Arjun Singh’s concern for TMC when he had switched to BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll?

Kunal added that Arjun should let the party think about its welfare and the MP should rather concern himself with pre-poll work in his constituency before the Lok Sabha elections. Singh returned to TMC after the 2021 Assembly elections after the BJP lost six Assembly seats out of a total seven in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Balagarh MLA Manoranjan Byapari told the media on Thursday that he has been asked by his well-wishers in the party that he should stay away from his constituency for some time. His party office was ransacked on Thursday. He has accused the TMC youth leader Runa Khatun and her husband for threatening him because he allegedly took a tough stand against corruption.