TMC arraigns President Murmu’s speech for omitting key issues during Budget Session address

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday criticised President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of Parliament, marking the start of the Budget Session, for failing to address several pressing national issues. The party accused the President of bypassing critical concerns such as price rise, crimes against women, urban development, and the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

The TMC highlighted the omission of key topics, including the Smart Cities Mission, which aims to enhance urban infrastructure and quality of life for city residents. The party noted that the President’s speech lacked an update on the project’s current status and the Government’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

Equally concerning for the Opposition party was the absence of any mention of doubling farmers’ incomes—a longstanding Government promise. Despite rural livelihood challenges, President Murmu did not discuss the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which provides critical employment opportunities in rural areas.

Another glaring omission flagged by the TMC was the issue of federalism and cooperative federalism, essential elements of India’s governance framework. The party emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the centre and states to address regional disparities and achieve common development goals.

The ongoing conflict in Manipur also found no mention in the President’s speech, according to the TMC. The party stressed the urgency of peace and development in the northeaster state, calling on the Government to prioritise resolving the turmoil in the region. Gender equality and women’s safety were notably absent from President Murmu’s address, a point the TMC heavily criticised. The party expressed disappointment over the lack of focus on strengthening laws to combat gender-based violence and ensure the security of women.

Additionally, TMC leaders highlighted the exclusion of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, designed to address gender imbalances and empower girls through education. Concerns over rising inequality and malnutrition were also ignored, the party noted, urging more robust government efforts to bridge socio-economic divides and improve nutrition outcomes for vulnerable communities.