TMC advocate writes to state BJP prez to withdraw ad violating MCC

Kolkata: An advocate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar asking him to immediately withdraw a publication floated by the BJP in its X handle on May 28 which the ruling party in Bengal finds a gross violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

Trinamool’s advocate said in the letter that the party may take legal action if publications are not removed within 24 hours.

Advocate Soham Dutta also forwarded the letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to issue appropriate direction against the BJP to prevent further religious appeals and spreading of misinformation against his client, Trinamool Congress.

“Issue appropriate penal action(s) against BJP for continuous violation of the Model Code of Conduct, other extant guidelines/instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” reads the letter to the CEO.

Dutta also pointed out how the Calcutta High Court in similar incidents had earlier delivered an order saying that the publications made against the petitioner Trinamool Congress are “outright derogatory and definitely intended at insulting the rivals and levelling personal attacks against its functionaries.”

The subject writ proceeding was heard by the High Court on May 20. The court also said that it was a violation of model code of conduct.

“In light of the above order dated May 20 the BJP is clearly in contempt of the solemn directions issued by the Calcutta High Court……Same is evident from BJP’s wilful, deliberate and contumacious publication dated May 28 published through the official “X” handle of BJP West Bengal, which is an exact replica of the publication dated 04.05.2024. A link to the said contumacious publication on “X” is provided herewith,” Dutta said in his letter.