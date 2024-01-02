TMC accuses UP CM Adityanath of failing to ensure women safety

Kolkata: Raising concern over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh following the alleged gangrape of a minor, Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned how long the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will escape culpability for his “utter failure to safeguard women”.



TMC, on Tuesday, raised serious concern over the incident in which miscreants allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl who was later drowned to death.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “The year is new but UP’s appalling law & order is still the same old! Another heart wrenching incident of a six-year-old girl, who was attempted to rape and brutally drowned in water tank, displays a grave reflection of the horrifying condition of women safety under ‘Yogi Raj’. The glaring question is, how long will CM@myogiadityanath escape culpability for his utter failure to safeguard women?”

TMC, quoting National Commission for Women (NCW) data, said that UP contributed 55 per cent of the total number of crimes against women in the country. “In another revealing data of the @NCWIndia, 28,811 complaints of crime against women were registered last year, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of complaints at 16,109 – about 55% of the total cases,” it said.

Questions were also raised on the “silence” of the NCW chairperson relating to this incident. “Why is @sharmarekha, Chairperson of the @NCWIndia silent on such despicable data which screams the utter failure of @BJP4UP in ensuring women safety? Are the concerns and issues raised according to BJP’s convenience or is this the fear of losing position for questioning the SUPREMO?”

TMC attacked the BJP leadership for allegedly failing to take any action following the arrest of one of their IT cell members in the IIT BHU gangrape case. The party also demanded to know why no steps were taken by the BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya against the three accused.

In a post on X, TMC wrote: “UTTER DISGRACE! No Action by BJP After Party IT Cell Members Arrested in Brutal IIT BHU Gangrape Case. Trinamool Demands Answers From BJP: _Why No Action Against Your Own? Why Is Bengal BJP Co-Incharge & Repeated Fake News Peddler Amit Malviya Silent Now?”

Referring to the crime as “absolutely despicable,” TMC leader Dr Shashi Panja said: “The incident happened on November 2. The offenders were identified by the student on November 5. What took so long to make the arrests?”