TMC accuses Centre of interfering with Bengal’s foreign diplomacy & investment initiatives

New Delhi: The ruling dispensation in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Modi-led Central government of interference in the state’s foreign diplomacy and investment initiatives. According to TMC, the authoritarian Modi-led NDA government is employing underhanded and deceitful tactics to prevent the Deputy High Commissioner of Australia from meeting with top Bengal ministers in Kolkata.



Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Australian deputy envoy Nicholas McCaffrey was conveyed a “no objection” to meet officials in the West Bengal government at an “appropriate” level after the TMC accused the Centre of rejecting his request to meet three ministers in the Mamata Banerjee dispensation. “A no objection was conveyed to the Australian deputy high commissioner based on the principle of reciprocity for meeting officials of the West Bengal government at an appropriate level,” a source said.

Earlier the TMC had posted on its social media handle X: “An autocratic Modi-led NDA government is using dirty and devious tricks to stop the Deputy High Commissioner of Australia from meeting top Bengal ministers in Kolkata.”

These accusations emerged following a recommendation from the Ministry of External Affairs that the Australian Deputy High Commissioner, Nicholas McCaffrey, avoid meeting with West Bengal Cabinet ministers during his scheduled visit to Kolkata and the Sundarbans.

The controversy ignited when the West Bengal government received a communication from the Australian High Commission, indicating that the Ministry of External Affairs had advised against the Deputy High Commissioner meeting with state Cabinet ministers.

This action has been criticised as an unwarranted obstacle to the state’s efforts to build international relations and attract foreign investments.

On Wednesday, two Rajya Sabha members from the TMC, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, convened a press conference at the Constitution Club of India in the national capital.

They accused the Central government of discriminatory practices. Leaders from West Bengal, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have denounced the actions of the ministry, alleging them to be part of a broader pattern of federal interference. They argued that the Modi government has consistently obstructed state leaders from participating in international events, thereby restricting opportunities to showcase state-specific achievements and attract investments.

“Chief Minister Banerjee, in particular, has faced multiple denials from the Central government for protocol clearances needed to attend international summits and programs. Similar instances have been reported involving other state leaders, like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. These actions are perceived by state officials as efforts to undermine non-BJP-led states,” said Gokhale.

The parliamentarians also expressed concern that such interference contradicts the federal principles outlined in the Indian Constitution, which mandates a Union of states with cooperative governance. They argued that foreign investments, although negotiated at the national level, ultimately benefit specific states, making it essential for state governments to have a say in their foreign relations.

TMC Upper House member Sagarika Ghose stated: “The relations of the states cannot be disconnected from India’s foreign relations. When investments come into India, they are directed at specific states. Denying states the opportunity to engage directly with foreign diplomats is counterproductive and discriminatory.”

The party also accused the Central government of favouritism, particularly towards Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi’s home state, further fueling the controversy.

Moreover, West Bengal officials claim that Gujarat consistently receives preferential treatment regarding investment opportunities and diplomatic engagements. They argue that this favouritism undermines other states’ development efforts and creates an uneven playing field.

Reports indicated that a no-objection was conveyed to the Australian Deputy High Commissioner based on the principle of reciprocity for meeting officials of the West Bengal government at an “appropriate” level.

It was suggested that the Deputy High Commissioner is much junior to the ministers and therefore, the meetings sought by the diplomat were not in sync with established norms.

McCaffrey was scheduled to meet with the state’s I-T, industry and agriculture ministers, along with the Chief Minister.

This incident underscores the continuing tensions between India’s central and state governments, particularly under the current administration.

As states strive for greater autonomy in international engagements, the Central government’s policies and actions will remain under scrutiny.

The outcome of this dispute may set a precedent for future interactions between state and Central governments in foreign diplomacy and investment.

The West Bengal government continues to demand transparency and justification for the ministry’s recommendations, asserting that such actions are not only arbitrary but also detrimental to the state’s growth and international relations.