TMC accuses BJP of corruption, cites CVC report as proof

Kolkata: Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has further upped the ante in its campaign against the BJP by alleging that the annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has unearthed a “cesspool of corruption” within the ministries at the Centre.



The ruling party of Bengal has taken yet another dig at the saffron brigade as it took to its social media profile to highlight that the highest number of complaints relating to corruption has been brought against the Union Home Ministry led by Amit Shah. Other ministries under the scanner are the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Finance.

TMC wrote on Facebook: “Central Vigilance Commission unearths cesspool of corruption within Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ministries! Union Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Amit Shah, shamelessly tops the list of corruption complaints. Will ED-CBI question the Home Minister or will he get away with it as he always does?”

According to the Central Vigilance Commission’s annual report 2022, there are a total of 1,15,203 complaints received in respect of all categories of officers/employees. In this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) itself received 46,643 complaints, Railways 10,580 and the complaints relating to the banking sector (Ministry of Finance) received a total of 8,129 complaints.

The TMC said that all these three ministries are led by ministers Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nirmala Sitharaman and remarked that the report is an indication of a “shocking corruption scandal within BJP ministries.”

Recently, the TMC had alleged that the Central government and other BJP-led state governments are involved in a series of scams. They said that one could name any alphabet and there is a scam associated with it and committed by the BJP. Citing examples, the party named “Adani Scam, Advertisement scam, Bhamashah Health Insurance scam, Chattisgarh Chit Fund scam, DDCA scam, Jay Shah scam, Lalit Modi scam, PM Cares scam, PDS scam, Pune land scam, Yeddyurappa Land Scam, Zubin Irani land scam.”