'Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration occurred during TDP regime'

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that all irregularities in the Tirupati laddu ghee supply occurred during the tenure of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, questioning attempts to link the current YSRCP government to the controversy.



Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy said that issues relating to tender approvals, ghee supply, rejection of adulterated ghee tankers, and their alleged rerouting back to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) all occurred after the TDP-led NDA government assumed office.

"When did all these events take place—from tender finalisation, ghee supply, testing, tanker rejection, to TTD accepting the same tankers again? How is YSRCP connected?" Reddy asked.

According to him, AR Dairy began supplying ghee on June 12, 2024. Four of its ghee tankers passed TTD purity tests on June 12, 20, and 25, and July 4.

Reddy alleged rejected ghee tankers were resupplied to TTD and linked Indapur Dairy’s tenders to Naidu, citing a CBI chargesheet. He claimed irregularities during the TDP regime. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha denied any link between Heritage and Indapur Dairy, calling the allegations false.