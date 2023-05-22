Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu to open on June 8

Jammu: The construction work of the Tirupati Balaji temple, located amidst the picturesque Shivalik forests in Majeen here, is in its final phase and the temple is scheduled to open its doors for devotees on June 8.

The temple, built on a 62-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, is set to become one of the largest temples in the Jammu region and is expected to boost religious and pilgrimage tourism in the Union territory.

The Jammu temple will be the sixth Balaji Temple constructed outside of Andhra Pradesh, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) having previously built temples in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar.

“We have almost completed the construction of the temple and it will be inaugurated on June 8 and will be thrown open for the devotees free of cost. The rituals will start from June 3,” TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said.

Reddy, who inspected the temple in Jammu, said, “Whatever system and practice being followed in Tirumala, will be followed here as well.”

The TTD has built the Tirupati Balaji Temple at a holy place. It falls on the route between Jammu and Katra, where Mata Vaishno Devi temple is located, Reddy said.