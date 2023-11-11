‘Time to usher back era of people-centric governance’

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it is time to usher back an era of people-centric governance across India as he claimed that the BRS government was “incapable” of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana.



Gandhi also shared a video on his YouTube channel of his recent visit to the house of a family of a farmer who committed suicide in 2020 in Telangana.

In his post along with the video, the former Congress chief stressed the party’s guarantees in Telangana, saying that they are designed to provide a minimum floor to the people of the state.

“Mahatma Gandhi had once said, the most important voice is the one last in the line. Kummari Chandrayya’s was one such voice. And the ‘Dorala’ BRS govt failed him. He was a small farmer from Telangana, struggling to make ends meet and burdened by loans. He died by suicide leaving behind his loving family,” Gandhi said and shared the video of his visit to the family of the deceased farmer.

“Had he been given government support at the right time, he would have been still alive and amongst his loved ones. ‘Dorala’ govt like that of the BRS & the BJP is incapable of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana,” the Congress leader claimed.

He asserted that the Congress guarantees are a manifestation of the aspirations of crores of such voices, who stand last in the line.

“Our Guarantees are designed to provide a minimum floor to our people in Telangana. Kummari Tirupathamma told me that her family continues to struggle under the burden of loans. This will change very soon,” he said.

The Congress’ ‘Prajala government’ will provide Mahalakshmi, Rs 2,500/month to women; free bus travel; and gas cylinders at Rs 500. The party has also promised Rythu Bharosa — Rs 15,000/year to farmers; and Rs 12,000/year to agri labourers, he pointed out.

“Our fight now is to ensure Nyay, Justice to all our people. It is time to usher back an era of people-centric governance across India,” Gandhi asserted.

In the video, Gandhi is seen hearing out the problems of the family and also instructs a local Congress leader to ensure that the soil of the family’s infertile land is tested and the ownership is transferred to the widow of the deceased farmer who had committed suicide.