Time limit for appearing in FMG exam or NExT will be 10 years

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday announced that the time limit for appearing in Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) or the NExT will be 10 years from the completion of their course overseas.

At present, there is no such time limit for appearing in FMGE.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the NMC on Wednesday issued a public notice giving clarifications on various issues, grievances and representations being received from various state medical councils, stakeholders including foreign medical graduates especially students from Ukraine and the Philippines regarding difficulties being faced by them.

“In continuation to the earlier scheme dated September 15, 2022 namely Academic Mobility Program, NMC has decided to extend such scheme as a one-time measure to the FMGs returning from Ukraine to avail the benefits of said scheme and complete their remaining medical course.