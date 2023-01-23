Tight security in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations with police and other security personnel carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises here, officials said on Monday

Police and CRPF personnel conducted random checking of vehicles at various places in the city to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

The officials said the security has been tightened in view of the blasts in Jammu as well as a blast here and other upcoming events.

“We have Republic Day dress rehearsal tomorrow and the main function on Thursday. We will ensure that everything is smooth,” a police official overseeing the frisking operation said.

Back-to-back blasts had rocked the Narwal area in Jammu on Saturday, leaving nine people injured.