Ticket broker arrested in joint operation at Jalpaiguri Road station

Jalpaiguri: A train ticket tout was arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Railway Crime Intelligence Branch and RPF.



The incident took place at Jalpaiguri Road Station. The arrested broker has been identified as Khirod Roy, a resident of Denguajhar Sesha Para area adjacent to Jalpaiguri town. He has been sent to the court, confirmed by the RPF.

RPF Inspector Biplap Dutta of Jalpaiguri Road Station stated, ‘We had information about an active ticket broker circle at Jalpaiguri Road station. Hence, the Crime Intelligence Branch from Alipurduar Division of NF Railway was called in. The suspect was apprehended on Thursday in front of the ticket counter after the intelligence branch personnel kept watch on his movements.

Two Tatkal tickets to Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram were recovered from his possession.