Tibetans not to protest against Chinese presence

SRINAGAR: Tibetans in exile will not hold any protest against the Chinese here during a G20 Summit scheduled to be held later this week as Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the meeting, a Tibetan delegate said.



“We wanted to do some movement during the G20 meeting if Xi Jinping were to attend the summit. Now we have heard that he is not coming,” Dawa Tsering, a member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, said. Tsering said since Xi Jinping came to power, he has been provoking the Indian government and the Indian people.

“He (Xi) is torturing the Tibetan people and he did not allow small children to study their own language. If my son wants to become a monk, he does not allow it.

Asked if the Tibetans would protest against the presence of a Chinese representative at the summit, Tsering said the protest would have taken place only if Xi Jinping had come to attend the meet.

“We expect the Indian government to stand strongly against the Chinese expansionist policy that it adopts not only towards India but all South Asian countries.