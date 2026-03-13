Through Rachnatmak Arts, 25 women have gained employment by connecting local art with the market

Lucknow: The youth of Uttar Pradesh are rapidly moving ahead in the field of entrepreneurship through Yogi government’s ambitious scheme, the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. The scheme has emerged as an effective initiative to promote self-reliance, innovation and self-employment while economically empowering young people and making them self-sufficient.

With the right guidance through this scheme, Pratibha Dongre from Jhansi has given a new form to Bundelkhand’s traditional Chiteri folk art and connected it with the market.

Pratibha said that she completed her graduation and post-graduation in Fine Arts and had been associated with art since her college days. Traditionally, Chiteri art involved drawing images of deities on doors and windows in villages. By bringing this art onto jute bags and gift items, she established her own enterprise.

She manufactures various jute products, including jute bags, gift items, gamchas, mementos, and medals. Earlier this art was limited only to walls, but now it is gaining recognition while also giving a new form to Bundelkhand’s cultural heritage.

Pratibha shared that she learned about the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign after joining the RISE Incubation Center in Jhansi. After applying for the scheme, she received an interest-free loan of ₹4.5 lakh within a month. She purchased machines and started small under the name “Rachnatmak Arts.”

Today, she has expanded the venture by associating 25 women with her enterprise. Some women work at the unit, while others take raw materials home and complete the work there. The finished products are then sent to the market for sale.

Pratibha said that her jute bags and other products are now being used in schools, colleges, government offices, and corporate events. Through the state government’s youth entrepreneurship scheme, her venture has not only gained momentum but has also provided employment to 25 women. As a result, they are now earning lakhs of rupees every month.

Pratibha has set an example of women’s empowerment while also bringing Yogi government’s vision of “Self-Reliant Uttar Pradesh” to the ground level.