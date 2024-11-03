Through collective spirit, we’ll keep working towards TB-free India: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts, and asserted that “we will keep working towards a TB-free India” through a collective spirit.

His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J P Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India’s “remarkable” progress, with a 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 -- a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent.

In his post on X, Modi said, “Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts.”

“Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India,” the prime minister said.

In his remarks on Saturday, Nadda said, “Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis.”

“I also acknowledge the tireless efforts of the Health Ministry’s dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis,” Nadda said.

In its Global TB Report 2024 released on October 29, WHO has acknowledged the tremendous

progress India has made in closing the gap of missed tuberculosis cases since 2015, the sources said.

“In 2023, India is estimated to have had 27 lakh TB cases, of which 25.1 lakh were diagnosed and put on treatment. This has buoyed India’s treatment coverage to 89 per cent in 2023 from 72 per cent in 2015, thereby bridging the gap of missing cases,” an official source said.