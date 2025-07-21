Thriving democracy can't sustain constant acrimony, political tension must be reduced: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said a thriving democracy cannot sustain constant political acrimony as he urged parties to avoid personal attacks against each other in public. Noting that dialogue and discussion without conflict is the way forward, he appealed to political parties to engage in constructive politics for the country's progress. Dhankhar made these remarks as the House met for the Monsoon session of Parliament which began on Monday.

His remarks assume significance as the Opposition has upped the ante against the government demanding answers from the Prime Minister on Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's claim on mediating ceasefire between India and Pakistan, among other issues. "A thriving democracy cannot sustain constant acrimony. Political tension must be reduced, as confrontation is not the essence of politics. While political parties may pursue the same goals through different approaches, no one in India opposes the nation's interests," Dhankhar said. The Chairman urged all political parties to foster bonhomie and mutual respect, avoiding unbecoming language or personal attacks against leaders on television or elsewhere. "Such behaviour contradicts our civilizational essence," he said.

He emphasised that dialogue and discussion, not conflict, are the way forward. "Internal fighting strengthens our enemies and provides material to divide us. India's historical strength lies in discourse, dialogue, and deliberation, which should guide our Parliament," Dhankhar added. In his opening remarks, the Chairman informed that a number of important legislative proposals are scheduled for consideration, and four days have been allocated for Private Members' Business, offering a platform for individual members to raise vital issues and introduce legislative initiatives. The House also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. "Since our last session, the tragic and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 took innocent lives, deeply wounding our collective conscience. In response, our nation stood united, rallying behind Operation Sindoor to neutralize terrorist hideouts across the border," he said. Dhankhar said the resolute bravery of the armed forces, combined with the steadfast solidarity of the people, powerfully reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to protecting the unity and integrity of the country. On the tragic crash of Air India flight 171 which claimed 260 lives, the Chairman said the heartbreaking tragedy has brought immense grief nationwide. "While investigations continue, we mourn this profound loss. On behalf of the House, I offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and to all affected by this tragedy," he said. The Rajya Sabha also made obituary references to former members -- C Perumal, K Kasturirangan, Ronald Sapa Tlau, Nepaldev Bhattacharjee, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Thennala G Balakrishna Pillai, and Vijaykumar Rupani -- who passed away recently. The Upper House witnessed uproar and a brief adjournment after the Opposition created noisy scenes while demanding an immediate discussion on the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, and clarification from the government over Trump's repeated claims that he mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan.