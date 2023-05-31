Three terrorists arrested as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

The Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt with the arrest of three terrorists along with a huge consignment of arms and narcotics along the

Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence spokesman said the terrorists, who were also in possession of a 10 kg powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), were arrested after an exchange of fire near the border fence when they were attempting to sneak into this side.

An Army personnel and one of the terrorists were injured in the firing.

“In a joint operation by Army along with police, likely three-four terrorists were intercepted on Line of Control in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of May 30 and 31,

taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rains,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

After tracking the movement at about 1.30 am, the spokesperson said an Army ambush, on challenging them, was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit.