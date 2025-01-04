Three soldiers killed, two hurt as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar: Three Army personnel were killed and two were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday. An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

The officials added that three soldiers lost their lives while two were injured. Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X that while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. "Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour," they said in a post on X. "Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the Army said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel. "Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured" the Lieutenant Governor said in a condolence message.