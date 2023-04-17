Three schools in Panchkula to be developed as PM Shri Schools

Panchkula: Three schools of Panchkula will be developed as PM Shri Schools. These schools, which are being developed in compliance with the National Education Policy-2020, will be centers of excellence in which 21st century skills will be imparted to the students.



While speaking to Millennium Post, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving approval to develop three schools of district Panchkula as PM Shri Schools.

Gupta said that the schools which would be developed as PM Shri Schools included Government Girls Senior Secondary School Barwala, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula and Government High School, Mouli.

He said that these selected schools are to be converted into PM Shri Schools on the lines of Government Model Sanskriti Schools. Initially these schools would be named and enrollment campaigns would be started so that students who want to study from CBSE Board through English and Hindi medium could get them enrolled.

Gupta explained that a four-year school development plan will be prepared for these schools, according to which infrastructure would be developed. He said that appropriate actions would be taken for affiliation with CBSE and school heads and other teachers will be engaged through special screening and training. All the faculties (arts, science and commerce) will be arranged in these schools, the speaker added.

While throwing light on the features of PM Shri Schools, Gupta said that these schools would be the centers of excellence where emphasis would be on all-round development of the students.

Teaching-learning in these schools would be activity and discovery-based and special emphasis would be given on developing a scientific approach. He said that PM Shri Schools are to be made integrated schools so that every student could get an opportunity.

Gupta affirmed that special emphasis would be given on quality enhancement of each student and 21st century skills would be imparted to them. “Apart from this, there would be infrastructural facilities for the development of competencies in sports, arts and ICT. These would be green schools which would work on a sustainable model. Each school would be linked to a college/university,” Gupta confirmed.