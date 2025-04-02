Three rebel SP MLAs meet Shah amid speculation of UP cabinet expansion

Lucknow: In a move that has sparked fresh political speculation in Uttar Pradesh, three rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs—Rakesh Singh, Vinod Chaturvedi, and Abhay Singh—met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, comes at a time when talks of an imminent cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh are gaining momentum.

The three MLAs had reportedly defied the party line and voted in favour of the BJP during the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections in the state, triggering speculation about their future political course.

The meeting has fuelled discussions about whether they might formally switch sides or play a crucial role in reshaping political alignments within the state. Confirming the meeting, MLA Abhay Singh shared a photograph with the Home Minister on social media, describing his visit as a “courtesy call” while hailing Shah as the “Chanakya of Indian politics.”

He wrote: “I made a courtesy visit to the country’s successful Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and took his blessings and guidance. Your inspirational guidance and blessings always give impetus to the communication of new energy and enthusiasm.”

While no official statements have been made about the purpose of the meeting, political observers see it as a significant development, especially with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly considering an expansion of his cabinet.