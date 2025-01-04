Three new trains flagged off in Assam to bolster connectivity

new delhi: As a giant leap in the improvement of rail connectivity in Assam, three new trains were flagged off and a newly-constructed road overbridge at the Tetelia station yard was inaugurated on Friday.

The event was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita.

It will now increase the connectivity between the regions and enhance travelling opportunities for people from Assam and other regions surrounding it through a daily passenger train between Guwahati and New Bongaigaon, a tri-weekly express between Tinsukia and Naharlagun, and a bi-weekly Jan Shatabdi Express between Guwahati and North Lakhimpur.

As a replacement to level crossing gate no. ST-22, the newly inaugurated Road Over Bridge at Tetelia station yard, built by Northeast Frontier Railway at a cost of Rs 72 crore, is anticipated to really reduce traffic congestion.