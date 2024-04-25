Three new members sworn-in as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered oath to three newly-elected members of the BJP.The new members, who took oath are Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand. “Vice-President of India and chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to the elected members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today,” the chairman’s office said while sharing pictures of the oath taking.

On April 3, Dhankhar administered oath to 12 new members in Parliament House. Those sworn in included Dharmshila Gupta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, Harsh Mahajan, G C Chandrashekhar, L Murugan, Ashok Singh, Chandrakant Handore, Medha Vishram Kulkarni, and Sadhna Singh. Among the 12 MPs who were sworn in, seven belong to the BJP, three to the Congress, and two to the RJD.