Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place around 8 am on a hill between Bhomra-Hurtarai villages under the Koyalibeda police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said. The security forces had received inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to company no. 5 of Maoists in Bhomra, Hurtarai and Michchebeda villages, he said.

A joint squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 30th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) was dispatched to the area on Saturday night, the official said.

A gunfight broke out, and Naxalites fled the scene after a brief exchange of fire, he said.

Bodies of three Naxalites were recovered from the site along with some muzzle-loading guns, he said.

A few items of daily use and Maoist-related materials were also seized, the official said.

The identity of the deceased Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, he added.