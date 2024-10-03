Three-level probe ordered by cabinet into Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state cabinet has ordered a three-level probe, including into ADGP M R Ajithkumar, in connection with the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in April this year. One of the investigations would be by the state police chief against any alleged failures on the part of ADGP (Law and Order) Ajithkumar with regard to the Pooram disruption, Vijayan said at a press conference held here after the morning's cabinet meeting. The other two probes would include a Crime Branch investigation into the various illegalities or crimes committed in connection with the Pooram disruption and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP into any failures on the part of the various officials deputed to ensure the iconic festival was conducted smoothly, the CM said.

The CM said the decision for a three-level probe was taken as a report given by ADGP Ajithkumar regarding the Pooram disruption "was not found to be comprehensive" and the state police chief had said there were failures on the part of Ajithkumar in connection with the festival. The CM said that towards the conclusion of the Pooram festivities, there were some attempts to disrupt them, taking a serious note of the matter, the government had ordered the ADGP Ajithkumar to carry out an investigation. "The investigation report was handed over to the government on September 23 and I got it on September 24. However, the report was not considered as a comprehensive one as there were several restrictions in place under various laws and on directions of the Kerala High Court regarding the conduct of the festival," he said. He said there were indications that there was a deliberate conspiracy to disrupt the social order by interfering with the festivities and intervention by the Sangh Parivar was also mentioned in the report. "We will not allow any such attempts to disrupt the social order," the CM added.

Vijayan said that in order to ensure a comprehensive and serious probe of the crimes or illegalities committed to disrupt the pooram and smooth conduct of the iconic festival in the future, the cabinet decided to order a three-level probe. There were police interventions in the Thrissur Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies have taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April this year. For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs. While the CM announced that a probe would be carried out against Ajithkumar by the state police chief, he said it was too early to take any action against the ADGP (Law and Order). Responding to reporters' queries as to why the ADGP was not removed from his post despite the various allegations against him which included meeting with RSS leaders, Vijayan said he was waiting for the investigation report in connection with those accusations. "I have made my stand clear earlier also that I will wait for the report and then steps will be taken based on the findings in it. I will not be forced into taking action that you (media) desire. You are free to air your views as you have been doing till now," the CM said.