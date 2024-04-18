Three killed in road accident in Buldhana district

Buldhana: Three people on their way to attend a marriage in a car died in a road accident at Deulgaon Raja town in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.



Four others were injured in the accident, they said.

A senior police official told PTI that as per preliminary information, the victims were going to Jalna district in north Maharashtra for a wedding when their car hit a road divider, while trying to overtake a two-wheeler.

Three car occupants were killed in the accident, while four others were injured and admitted to a local hospital, he further said.