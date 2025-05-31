Three killed in landslide in Guwahati as rain lashes parts of Assam

Guwahati: At least three persons have been killed in a landslide in Assam's Guwahati as heavy rain lashed western and southern parts of the state, officials said on Saturday.

Floods have been reported from many parts of the state, including Lakhimpur.

The three persons were killed in the landslide in Bonda area on the outskirts of the city on Friday evening, Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Hazarika said.

"Incessant rain had caused the landslide and three persons, all women, were killed," he said.

Baruah, speaking to reporters after inspecting the severe waterlogging in the city late on Friday, said several agencies were working to provide relief and rescue to affected people.

Large parts of the Lakhimpur district have been inundated as water reached the downstream areas following heavy rains in bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

Multiple agencies have been deployed in the affected areas to rescue stranded people, with many taking refuge in tents.

As per the Regional Meteorological Department data on Friday, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darrang and Udalguri are on 'red alert' for Saturday.

A 'red alert' was sounded for as many as 18 districts on Friday, with the state facing an 'abnormal situation' due to incessant downpours caused by massive cloud cover over several parts of the northeast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Friday.

Heavy rainfall has also been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, aggravating the situation in Assam, especially Guwahati, which has been hit by massive waterlogging, he said.

Special casual leave has been announced for government employees of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts on Saturday, who have to commute some distance to reach their offices.

Educational institutions have also been closed in the two districts on Saturday.

Flight services at Guwahati airport were affected on Friday due to heavy rains and gusty winds, the officials had said.