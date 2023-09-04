Three killed in car-truck collision in Raj

Jaipur: Three people, including two women, died after their car collided with a truck in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place under the Abu Road Sadar police station area when the car was on its way to Shivganj, they said.

Due to the impact of the collision, Hiralal (35), who was driving the car, died on the spot and two women, Leela Bai (65) and Prachi (19), both from Maharashtra’s Pune died in hospital during treatment, said Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Archay.

The truck fell into a ditch after the collision and its driver managed to flee, he further said.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination.