Three Indian nationals trapped in job scam repatriated from Myanmar

Yangon (Myanmar): Three Indian nationals trapped in a job scam in Myanmar have been repatriated to India, according to an official statement on Friday. The Indian embassy in Yangon announced that since July 2024, a total of 1,757 Indians have been repatriated to India. All three who were victims of the Myawaddy scam centres were repatriated on Thursday. "With cooperation from Myanmar authorities & organisations, 3 more Indian nationals from Myawaddy scam centres were repatriated via Yangon y'day," the Indian Embassy said on X. "We strongly advise against such job offers," the Embassy said while concluding the post. The government, on December 11 last year, informed the Parliament that it has taken notice of international firms involved in fake recruitment job offers, and till date, over 6,700 Indians have been rescued from Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao PDR.