Three held with 7 exotic monkeys worth Rs 3.80 cr

Darjeeling: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested three persons and recovered seven exotic monkeys from their possession. In the grey market the monkeys are worth Rs 3 crore, 80 lakh.



Based on a tip-off DRI sleuths conducted a search operation at Fulbari, Ghoshpukur area near Siliguri. From a vehicle, the DRI recovered 7 exotic monkeys belonging to the highly endangered list. The monkeys were worth Rs. 3 crore, 80 lakh. Three persons were arrested and produced at the court.

The three arrested include Tapan Majumdar; Robin Boro and Putu Deka of Kamrup, Assam. The monkeys had been smuggled into India through Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur. They were taken to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The seven exotic monkeys include 3 white-lipped tamarins; 2 Panamanian white-faced capuchins and 2 Golden-headed lion tamarin.

They are found in parts of Central America and the Amazon Rainforest. "They were sent to the Bengal Safari Park. However, according to the Directorate of Forest the jungle in the Safari Park is not suitable for these monkeys owing to different food habits. Owing to this they could be shifted elsewhere," added the Special Public Prosecutor.