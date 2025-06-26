Three held in Rs 2.5 crore fake postage stamps scam

BULANDSHAHAR/NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has, in a major breakthrough, arrested three persons in relation to a Rs 2.5 crore counterfeit postage stamp scam pertaining to the Lakhaoti Sub-Post Office in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the arrestees is the brother of the then Sub-Postmaster (SPM), who passed away, and two private individuals.

The matter was initially filed by the CBI on December 19, 2024, on a complaint filed by the Postal Department, Bulandshahar Division, on December 11, 2024. The complaint was that the then SPM of the Lakhaoti Sub-Post Office, in connivance with a private individual and others, had abused counterfeit postage stamps for a long time, from May 2023 to November 2024.

As per the Postal Department, the accused had booked registered articles for Rs 2.78 crore under false pretences.