MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Three held in Rs 2.5 crore fake postage stamps scam
Nation

Three held in Rs 2.5 crore fake postage stamps scam

BY Team MP26 Jun 2025 12:52 AM IST

BULANDSHAHAR/NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has, in a major breakthrough, arrested three persons in relation to a Rs 2.5 crore counterfeit postage stamp scam pertaining to the Lakhaoti Sub-Post Office in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the arrestees is the brother of the then Sub-Postmaster (SPM), who passed away, and two private individuals.

The matter was initially filed by the CBI on December 19, 2024, on a complaint filed by the Postal Department, Bulandshahar Division, on December 11, 2024. The complaint was that the then SPM of the Lakhaoti Sub-Post Office, in connivance with a private individual and others, had abused counterfeit postage stamps for a long time, from May 2023 to November 2024.

As per the Postal Department, the accused had booked registered articles for Rs 2.78 crore under false pretences.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X