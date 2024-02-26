Three dead as truck hits two motorcycles in Damoh in MP

Three persons, including a teenager, were killed on Monday afternoon after a dumper truck hit two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The incident occurred on Hindoria-Damoh road and the deceased are in the 16-26 age group, Hindoria police station in-charge Amit Gautam said. "A 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were on a motorcycle on their way to Damoh, while the 26-year-old victim was coming on another two-wheeler from the opposite direction. A dumper truck hit both vehicles, killing them on the spot," he said. "The truck driver fled the scene and efforts are on to nab him," he added.