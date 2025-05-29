Three dead as SUV belonging to police dept hits motorcycle in MP's Damoh

Damoh: Three persons were killed on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV belonging to the police department, an official said.

The incident took place at 6am near Mara village under Narsinghgarh police post limits, he said.

"Chandan Ahirwar (26), Sonu Ahirwar (25) and Sandeep Ahirwar (24), all related to each other, died on the spot after the SUV, having registration number MP-03 A 8643, hit their motorcycle. The three were returning to their native Bado Pahad village after attending a wedding in Jerath," said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari.

The SUV driver fled from the spot after the accident and efforts are on to nab him, the CSP added.