Three-day North Zone Football Tournament of CAG department flags off

CHANDIGARH: Three-day North Zone Football Tournament of Indian Audit & Accounts Department organised by the Principal Accountant General (Audit) Haryana flagged off at Sector 42 Stadium on Monday.



The inauguration of the tournament was done by Chief Guest Shailendra Vikram Singh, Principal Accountant General (Audit), Haryana who interacted with all the team players and boosted their morale. Seven teams namely AG Haryana, AG Himachal Pradesh, AG Jammu & Kashmir, AG Punjab, AG Uttar Pradesh, AG Delhi, AG Uttarakhand are participating in the tournament.

The first match was played between AG Punjab and AG Uttarakhand which remained almost one-sided wherein AG Punjab won by 4-0 by defeating AG Uttarakhand. The second match was played between AG Delhi and AG Himachal Pradesh. The AG Delhi won 5-0 by defeating AG Himachal Pradesh. In the afternoon, the third match was played between AGHaryana and AG Uttar Pradesh which showed a tough competition from both sides. AG Haryana won in Penalties by 4-3 by defeating AG Uttar Pradesh.