Three boys drown in water-filled pit at construction site in Palghar district

Palghar, Jun 27 (PTI) Three boys, including two siblings, drowned in a water-filled pit dug at a construction site in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday afternoon, Fire Brigade officials said.

Boisar's Fire Officer PC Raut said the trio, residents of Katkar Pada, entered the water-filled pit at the construction site in Ganesh Nagar for a swim and got drowned at around 3.30 pm.

The deceased were identified as siblings Suraj (7) and Dheeraj Yadav (11), and Ankit Gupta (11).

Their bodies were later fished out and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding a case of accidental death was registered.