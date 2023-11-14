Three arrested for manhandling cops at checkpoint in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Three people were arrested for manhandling policemen at a checkpost on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said on Tuesday.



A video of the incident that took place at the Goond checkpoint in the Nagri area on Monday went viral on social media.

Three motorcycle-borne men were stopped at the checkpoint and asked to show documents of the vehicle. One of them told the police personnel that he would call someone to bring the documents from home but instead he called around 10 people from the Bamiyal area, police said.

They were in an inebriated condition and got into a scuffle with the naka party and incharge. The accused manhandled and abused naka party, prompting police to intervene, they said.Police personnel overpowered the accused and were apprehended, they added.