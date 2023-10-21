‘Threatening attitude of Guv is injustice with state’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court to get the pending bills cleared by the obstinate Governor of the state.



The Chief Minister, while participating in debate on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said that it is unfortunate that a selected Governor is resorting to bullying tactics to prevent a democratically elected government from taking pro-people decisions. He said that this highhandedness of the Governor will not stand in legal scrutiny and will be out rightly set aside by the Apex court.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Governor is taking the Punjabis for granted and will be taught a befitting lesson for his arrogant attitude. The Chief Minister said that till this matter is not resolved by the Supreme Court, the state government will not present any Bill in the Assembly. He categorically asked the Governor to stop threatening the Punjabis with his attitude. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is strange that the people of the state have elected them but the selected Governor is creating hindrances in the smooth functioning of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the Governor is not allowing the state government to work for the well being of the people. He said that the state government is not empowered to hold debates for welfare motives of people and pro-people Bills are stalled and development of the state is jeopardised.