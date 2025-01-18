Threat to Raiganj municipality Chairperson of board of administrators

Raiganj: Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur, reported received a death threat via a call from an unknown number on Thursday night.

The threat, allegedly made by anti-social elements, included warnings to shoot him. Biswas filed a formal complaint at Raiganj Police Station on Friday.

Speaking about the incident, he said, “Someone called me at night from an unknown number and threatened to shoot me. The reason behind this threat is unclear to me.”

Inspector-in-Charge of Raiganj Police Station, Biswasroy Sarkar, confirmed receipt of the complaint and assured that an investigation has been initiated. Authorities are working to trace the source of the call and ensure Biswas’s safety.