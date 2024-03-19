Those who want to destroy ‘Shakti’ will get destroyed: PM

Salem (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made yet another blistering attack on the multi-party INDIA bloc over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Shakti’ remarks, alleging the party and its allies including the DMK were out to ‘destroy’ it but asserted they will get destroyed.



Attacking Congress and its southern ally, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, he said they were “two sides of the coin” and levelled allegations of corruption and dynasty politics against them.

Rahul Gandhi’s “fight against Shakti” remark had sparked a controversy on Monday and drew a strong retort from Modi who said every mother and daughter was a form of ‘Shakti’ for him and that he will sacrifice his life for their security.

As Modi seized upon Gandhi’s remark made at the opposition INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai on Sunday, the Congress leader clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the ‘Shakti’ of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.

On Tuesday, Modi also attacked the INDI alliance, saying its constituents would never speak ill about any other faith, but would not lose a second in abusing the Hindu religion.

“The election campaign has started, but INDI alliance’s plan came out in their first rally in Mumbai. Their manifesto and ill intentions have come out. At Shivaji Park in Mumbai, INDI alliance openly declared they will destroy Shakti which is faith. What does Shakti mean in Hinduism-- everybody in Tamil Nadu knows that,” he said addressing a BJP rally here.

In Tamil Nadu, Shakti means the divine manifestation in the form of woman deities -- Kanchi Kamakshi Amman, Madurai Meenakshi Amman the “Shakti peet” and Samayapuram Mariamman, he said. “These are Shakti.”

Further, in the Hindu faith, Shakti means, “matru shakti, naari shakti,” he said, alluding to woman power.

“The INDI alliance of Congress and DMK say they will destroy this,” he alleged.

Further, the INDIA bloc “people repeatedly deliberately insult the Hindu faith. Every statement made by them against it is well thought out.”

“The INDI alliance doesn’t target any other faith, doesn’t speak a word against others, but won’t waste a second in abusing Hinduism. How can this happen? They had even opposed the installing of the sacred Sengol in the Parliament. Sengol is connected with the Maths here, that is why they deliberately insult that,” Modi charged.

He said “our epics are proof that those who want to end Shakti get destroyed. My Tamil Nadu on April 19 will do it first,” he said, referring to the poll date in the state when elections will be held to 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Invoking national poet Subramania Bharathi, he said he had worshipped Mother India “in Shakti swaroop” (form of Shakti). He also worshipped the country’s ‘nari shakti,’ Modi said.