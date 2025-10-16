‘Those who dare harass daughters will meet Yamraj’

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a stern warning against crimes targeting women, declaring that anyone who dares to harass a girl will “meet Yamraj at the next crossing.”

Speaking at a function held at Lok Bhavan auditorium, the Chief Minister was addressing women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, where he transferred Rs 1,500 crore in subsidy to 1.86 crore women across Uttar Pradesh for free LPG refills.

At the event, Yogi Adityanath symbolically handed over refill subsidy amounts to ten women and said the scheme has transformed the lives of poor families.

“Before 2014, poor women had to cook food on wood and coal, which harmed their health. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, free LPG connections changed their lives. Now every woman can cook in a smoke-free kitchen with dignity,” he said.

The Chief Minister lashed out at previous governments for ignoring women’s safety and supporting criminals. “Before 2017, everything in Uttar Pradesh was about the Saifai family. For us, the entire state is our family. The Samajwadi Party government used to bow before rioters and protect criminals. We made it clear that anyone who misbehaves with a daughter will face Yamraj at the next intersection,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Yogi Adityanath added that the state government stands firmly with every woman, trader, poor, and Dalit. “We have ensured law and order so that festivals are celebrated in peace. If anyone tries to disturb harmony or create trouble, they will be put behind bars without delay,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to celebrate Diwali with a “swadeshi spirit.” “When you light diyas, make sure they are made by local potters. Use idols crafted by Indian artisans and help the poor on this occasion,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in May 2016, has been instrumental in freeing rural kitchens from smoke and improving women’s health.