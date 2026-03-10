Those who criticise Nehru day and night praising him today: Priyanka's dig at Rijiju

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at Union minister Kiren Rijiju for quoting Jawaharlal Nehru during a debate on the resolution seeking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's removal, saying those who criticise India's first prime minister day and night are now citing his remarks. Intervening in the debate, Rijiju cited Nehru's remarks during the debate in 1954 on the resolution to remove then speaker G V Mavalankar. "I would beg of hon. members sitting opposite, those who have signed it and those who in duty bound have supported it, to read that thing which they have signed, It is a vicious thing they have signed. I doubt whether the persons have read it before they signed it. If they had read it, they would have hesitated a hundred times before they signed that document," Nehru was quoted as saying by Rijiju.

Rijiju also took a swipe at the Congress, saying if Priyanka Gandhi had been made the LoP, the performance would have been better. "Priyanka Gandhi is sitting there and is laughing. If they had made her the LoP, the performance would have been better. At least she sits in the House, listens, and also smiles," he said. After Rijiju's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said, "He (Rijiju) mentioned that I was laughing. I wanted to clear that I was laughing because whom they keep criticising day and night, that Nehru ji, they used a quote of Nehru ji for their own argument." "They have suddenly started respecting Nehru ji and that he strengthened democracy and gave such a speech," she said. Priyanka Gandhi asserted that there is just one person who has not bowed before the government and that is the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The LoP speaks the truth in this House without any hesitation and those sitting on the treasury benches are not able to digest that truth, she said. Later, speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, she alleged that the government has bowed before the US by signing a deal. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP had ruined institutions and the opposition was trying to save institutions. She said the resolution needed to be brought as the government had pressured Birla and hindered his independence. Priyanka Gandhi said the government has no answers to the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi and therefore keep raising inconsequential issues to divert attention.