Those who called Maha Kumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh' unable to control disturbance during Holi: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP): Hitting out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her remarks criticising Maha Kumbh arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Sunday those who had said the "Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj was a 'Mrityu Kumbh' were unable to control disturbance during Holi".

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office bearers of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club in Gorakhpur, he said that "for the first time, people came to the Maha Kumbh from Tamil Nadu".

"People (devotees) also came from Kerala. The population of Uttar Pradesh is 25 crores, and the Holi concluded peacefully. But, in West Bengal, a number of disturbances took place during Holi," he said.

On the day of Holi, a 20-year-old youth was killed in a scuffle during celebrations in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Akash Choudhury, alias Amar, was accosted by three to four youths while celebrating Holi with his friends near his residence in Titagarh. As an argument broke out, he was repeatedly stabbed in his neck and other parts of his body by the assailants, the officer added.

Adityanath took a dig at Banerjee over such incidents in her state.

"People who were unable to control the disturbance ('upadrav') during Holi, had said that the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj was a 'Mrityu Kumbh'. But, we said that this is not 'Mrityu' (death), it is 'Mrityunjay' (victory over death) It is a Maha Kumbh."

He said that everyday of the Maha Kumbh witnessed 50,000 to 1 lakh people from West Bengal taking part in the 45-day event.

Days after the January 29 stampeded at the Sangam Nose, where the official toll was 30, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the Maha Kumbh has turned into a "Mrityu Kumbh" due to such incidents of stampede, claiming the actual toll was suppressed by authorities.

"They have hidden hundreds of bodies to bring down the toll. The Maha Kumbh has turned into a 'Mrityu Kumbh' under the BJP rule," Banerjee said during an address in the West Bengali assembly on February 18.

Back in Gorakhpur, Adityanath also said his government sent ministers to some states to invite governors and chief ministers to the Maha Kumbh, and if possible also hold a press (conference).

He also thanked the media for helping the Maha Kumbh transform into the biggest event of the world through their positive writings.

He said the Kumbh became a base to connect society with the idea of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat. "For the first time, it was seen that culture can fuel prosperity, faith can become a medium of livelihood."

He told the journalists, "Whatever support you require to take positive role of the media forward, the government will stand with you."

Adityanath said several freedom fighters played an important role as journalists and gave momentum to the freedom movement through their work in media. These include Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and others who gave a new direction to society with the their writings, he said.

Adityanath also said that "when the country's democracy was being strangled, news groups put all their strength to save the democracy through their writings."

He underlined the ever-evolving role of the media in the changing world.

"Today, technology is changing rapidly... today the young generation is using social media platforms because they have less time. In such a situation, the responsibility of media institutions has increased even more to convey positive things because some people are spreading negativity by misusing social media platforms.

"In such a situation, the media world will have to move forward with the same role for which it is known. This will be a big task not only for democracy but also for the security and sovereignty of the country," he said.

The UP chief minister said the first condition of good governance and democracy is dialogue, and media can promote dialogue.

During the programme, Gorakhpur Mayor Dr Manglesh Shrivastava administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers.

Adityanath handed over the election certificates to the newly elected office-bearers of the Press Club and congratulated them, the UP government said in a statement.