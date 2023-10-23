Those unworthy of getting party tickets must not speak about Baramati: Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday mocked Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule by saying those who were found not worthy of being given poll tickets must not speak about Baramati, the former’s stronghold for close to six decades.



It had become a habit these days to talk about Baramati to get reported in papers or shown on television channels, Pawar said, adding that “people of the nation and Maharashtra already know the importance of Baramati”.

Bawankule had criticised Pawar snd Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as part of the BJP’s protests against contractual recruitment.

“He is state president of the party. But the BJP had not found him worthy of being given a ticket in the (2019) Assembly polls. Should I comment on those who even their parties don’t find worthy?” Pawar said.

“Those who were denied tickets to contest polls have no right to say anything about Baramati,” Pawar told reporters.

Speaking on Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November, Pawar said, “There will be change in these states. Voters will sideline the BJP.”