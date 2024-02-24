Those not in ‘hosh’ calling our youth ‘nasheri: PM in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set forth a bold vision for the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) prospective third term, aiming to propel India to unprecedented heights on the global stage while addressing a gathering at the Banas Dairy Complex in Varanasi. He also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his “drunk men” on Varanasi roads remark, saying those not in their senses are terming the youth “nasheri”.

Modi pledged that under the NDA’s leadership, India would ascend to become the world’s third-largest economy and assured victory in all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Emphasising the NDA’s commitment to elevating India’s economic, social, strategic, and cultural standing, PM Modi highlighted the remarkable leap from the 11th to the 5th largest economy over the past decade, with plans underway to secure the third spot within the next five years.

In a veiled rebuke to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi criticised recent disparaging remarks aimed at local youths, attributing such attacks to political desperation. He said, “Members of Congress’ ‘shahi-parivar’ are calling the youth of Varanasi ‘nasheri’ (intoxicated),” without naming Gandhi.

“Those who are not in ‘hosh’ (senses) themselves are calling the youth ‘nasheri’,” he added. Gandhi had recently said that in Varanasi he observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of youths of Uttar Pradesh is intoxicated, he had said.

“They have spent two decades abusing Modi and are now venting their frustration on youths. Those who are not in their senses themselves are calling the children of my Kashi drug addicts. No one will forget this insult of the youngsters of Uttar Pradesh by the INDI alliance,” Modi said.

He affirmed the NDA’s dedication to accelerating developmental initiatives, including Digital India, infrastructure upgrades, and transformative railway projects.

Promising a renewed focus on Eastern India’s development, PM Modi underscored the inauguration of the first phase of a six-lane highway connecting Varanasi to Aurangabad, with plans for further connectivity enhancements through the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway.

As he inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones for others, PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi underscored the government’s commitment to regional growth and prosperity. The occasion witnessed the unveiling of 36 projects worth Rs 13,202.07 crore, benefiting Purvanchal and Varanasi constituents.

Prior to the public address, PM Modi paid homage at the Ravidas Temple, reaffirming the government’s pledge to uplift marginalised communities and commemorate India’s rich cultural heritage.

In a gesture of support for education and youth empowerment, PM Modi interacted with scholars at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), lauding their contributions to the ancient city’s cultural legacy. As Varanasi emerged as a symbol of India’s cultural resurgence, Modi emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s destiny.

As the political landscape intensifies ahead of crucial elections, PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi served as a strategic platform to rally support, highlighting the NDA’s achievements and future aspirations.