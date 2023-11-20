Those invoking religion, caste during polls can’t ask for votes on basis of work: Priyanka

JAIPUR: Hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that those who invoke religion or caste during elections are never in a position to ask for votes on the basis of their work.



Addressing a rally at Ajmer’s Kekri in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress

general secretary asked the voters to exercise their franchise after evaluating the work done by different political parties.

She alleged that the BJP’s policy is to benefit big industrialists and it does not think about the poor and middle class.

Gandhi told the gathering that if the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan, it will discontinue all the public welfare schemes launched by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

She claimed that sectors, such as health and education, are in a poor state in the BJP-ruled states.

Referring to the BJP’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said the saffron party has been ruling the state for 18 years but still, it sought votes in the name of religion and not in the name of work.

She claimed that only 21 jobs were given in Madhya Pradesh in the last three-and-a-half years. She said the government had no money for farmers but spent crores of rupees on a new Parliament building.

Gandhi asserted that people witness progress in the states governed by the Congress due to the policies implemented by the grand old party.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. She also said extensive advertising does not necessarily mean that the country is progressing.

Gandhi asserted that people witness progress in the states governed by the Congress due to the policies implemented by the grand old party. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.