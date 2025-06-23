“This victory is result of teamwork, commitment,” Priyanka Gandhi congratulates Aryadan Shoukath on Nilambur by-poll win

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday congratulated Aryadan Shoukath on his victory in the by-election in Nilambur in Kerala and praised the party’s dedication and focus for the win. The Congress leader thanked the people of Nilambur for their trust in the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) vision and expressed confidence that their support would guide the party forward. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “We worked as a team, each one with commitment and single-pointed focus, that is the most important lesson of this success. Heartiest congratulations to Aryadan Shoukath whose dedication and service has shone through and to all the leaders and workers of the UDF whose efforts made this victory possible.” “Most of all a big thank you to my sisters and brothers of Nilambur for your support. Your trust and belief in the values of our constitution, and in the UDF’s vision for progress will be the guiding light for our way forward,” the post read.

After his win the UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath of Congress today criticised the government for years of neglect in Nilambur and said the result reflects widespread frustration and suffering among the people of Kerala. Shoukath emphasised the rising anti-incumbency sentiment and said that victory is against the LDF-led State government. Addressing reporters, Aryadan Shoukath said, “This victory is really against the state government. I already said that there is an anti-incumbency. For the past years, Nilambur has been suffering from negligence by the state government. This victory is against Left Government. People of Kerala are suffering and this is the reflection of their sentiment.” While Congress MLA Chandy Oommen said the victory, achieved after 9 years, reflected the people’s sentiments. He also showed confidence that the UDF would come to power in Kerala’s next election, with Congress forming the government and having a Congress Chief Minister. “The entire party leadership and workers unitedly fought for this victory and we have achieved this victory after 9 years. This was the seat of Aryadan Muhammed. Now, his son has taken back the seat from CPI(M) after nine years. This shows the people’s sentiments in Kerala, which is going to elections next year. We are sure that UDF is coming to power next year. Congress party is coming to power and we will have a Congress CM by this time next year,” Oommen said. In a significant blow to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala, Shoukath of Congress defeated LDF’s M Swaraj of CPI(M) by a large margin of 11,077 votes in the Nilambur assembly by-election. As per the Election Commission website, Shoukath had secured 77,737 votes, a lead of 11,077 votes from M Swaraj of the CPM after 19 rounds of counting. The bypoll for the Nilambur seat was necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.