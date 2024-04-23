This time BJP’s drama, rhetoric, and guarantees won’t work, says Mayawati

Greater Noida: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s chief Mayawati on Monday addressed a rally in Sikandrabad in support of Rajendra Solanki, the BSP candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat.



While making a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Mayawati said that this time BJP’s drama, rhetoric, and guarantees will not work. “People have suffered a lot because of the wrong policies of BJP and Congress parties. They have ignored the poor, minorities, and farmers.

Their drama is over now. People have stopped believing them. The slogans and guarantees will not work anymore” said Mayawati. “This time BJP is also not going to come back to power at the Center easily provided that EVM machines are not manipulated in this election. The party made numerous promises to the poor, weaker sections, and other hard-working people of the country, which remained unfulfilled.

Not even one-fourth of their work was done on the ground” she said. She further said that the BJP has even politicised the government investigating agencies. “After independence, power remained with the Congress but due to their wrong policies and mentality, they had to be out of power. Similarly, BJP is running the Central Investigation Agency and misusing it on opponents ”.

Claiming the Noida International Airport project in Jewar as their government’s initiative, she said that the project was pegged during BSP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“When BSP’s government was established in Uttar Pradesh, the Jewar airport was proposed. Facilities like universities, medical colleges, roads, and infrastructure were developed in Gautam Buddh Nagar” she said,

She added that BSP is not fighting in alliance with any opposition party as they believe in themselves. “Tickets were distributed among people from all communities and religions”.

The Sikandrabad is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha that will go to polls on April 26. BSP’s Solanki is contesting against BJP’s Mahesh Sharma and Samajwadi Party’s Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar.