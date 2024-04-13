‘This is not right time for LS polls in Manipur’

Imphal/Churachandpur: The Kukis and Meitis may be at loggerheads in Manipur but their thoughts on one point converge -- this is not the right time for Lok Sabha elections in the restive state.



It has nearly been a year since ethnic violence broke out between the hill-majority Kukis and the valley-majority Meitis. It has not only killed over 200 people and displaced around 50,000 but also sharply divided Manipur along ethnic lines.

Elections for two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will be held on April 19 and 26. While Inner Manipur and some segments of Outer Manipur will vote in the first phase, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will go to polls on April 26.

Living separately and refusing to co-exist in future, many members of both Kukis and Meitis communities ask - why elections at this time and what difference will they make?

“Our demand is clear - we want a separate administration for the Kuki Zo community. For years the development has only been in the valley and not our areas and after what has happened last year, we cannot live together… There is no question or possibility” said Lhaineilam, a Kuki who is the coordinator at a relief camp in Churachandpur district, which was epicentre of the violence last year.

“There is no exchange happening between the two sides -- neither of words nor of commodities, and the government wants us to vote for other side… How is that possible? A Kuki displaced from Meiti region has to vote for the Meiti constituency. How and why? The elections should have been conducted after addressing these sentiments and issues...Now is not the right time,” he added.

The Kukis have already declared that they are not fielding any candidate in the upcoming polls as an act of boycott. However, different groups are still contemplating whether they will abstain from voting too.