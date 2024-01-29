This fight is not about elections, but to save Haryana, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the next election in the state would not be about who forms the next government in the state, but would be to save Haryana.



He said when Congress government comes, we will make Haryana number one again.

Addressing the huge public protest rally organised in Machhrauli village of Badli constituency in Jhajjar, Hooda said that Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, providing employment and better law and order, has today reached number one in inflation, crime and unemployment.

A large number of people were standing in the field since morning despite the severe cold. The rally was also addressed by Haryana Congress President Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda.

Hooda launched a full-frontal attack on the state government and said that the BJP-JJP government brought Skill Employment Corporation with only temporary jobs and low salaries, with neither pension nor job guarantee.

He said that while the Congress government built stadiums in schools, colleges and villages throughout Haryana, this government closed schools, destroyed stadiums.

‘Today there are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices. The BJP had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. Income did not double, costs doubled or tripled. The prices of fertilizers and pesticides increased three times. Hooda said there is already a massive wave in favour of the Congress in state.’