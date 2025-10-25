This election will decide if 'jungle raj' returns to Bihar or development prevails: Shah

Khagaria/ Nalanda: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the assembly elections will decide whether the 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar or the state remains on the path of development.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar, he slammed the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and asserted that every infiltrator would be detected, deleted from the voters' list and deported to their countries.

"Rahul 'baba' says that let the infiltrators stay in Bihar. You tell me, should we let the infiltrators stay here? I want to clearly tell Rahul 'baba' that no matter how many rallies you hold to save infiltrators, he can not protect them," Shah told the gathering, dubbing the 'Voter Adhikari Yatra' as 'ghuspetiya bachao yatra'.

His allusion was to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Asserting that the NDA will return to power in Bihar, Shah said, "Our government will handpick and throw out every single infiltrator from the country... They will be detected and deported to their countries."

He also said this electoral battle is "not about making someone a legislator, minister, or chief minister".

"This election will decide whether 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar or the state remains on the path of development. If the government of Lalu-Rabri is formed, only 'jungle raj' will come, and if the NDA comes to power, a developed Bihar will make its mark in the entire country," Shah said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored Nalanda University's lost glory, and now even "100 Bakhtiyar Khaljis" can't destroy the centre of learning.

He said it is because of the NDA's good governance that elections are taking place in the state this time in two phases, while during Lalu Prasad's regime, polls were happening in six phases.

"Next time, elections in Bihar will be held in a single phase...vote for the NDA only," he appealed to the voters.

Shah alleged that the opposition grand alliance has two identities -- "corruption and nepotism".

He accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of concentrating only on the prosperity of his family.

"Nitish babu wants overall development of the state, while Lalu Prasad wants to make his son the chief minister, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the prime minister.

"Therefore, only PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar can care for the sons and daughters of Bihar. There is not a single charge of corruption against PM Modi and CM Nitish. Whereas Lalu Prasad has committed countless irregularities, from the fodder scam to the Bihar PSC scam, and so on," Shah said.

During Prasad's rule, murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping were an everyday affair, he alleged.

"Under the RJD's rule, industries fled from the state, and they turned Bihar into a backward state. Under the leadership of Nitish babu, the NDA freed Bihar from 'jungle raj', ended dynastic politics and the biggest thing is that we worked to free Bihar from Naxalism," Shah claimed.

He extended greetings to people on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

"Today, the great festival of Chhath has begun. I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for the 'Chhath Mahaparv' to all the people of Bihar and pray to 'Chhath Maiya' that our Bihar remains forever free from 'jungle raj', that law and order remains strong, our sisters and daughters remain safe, and that Bihar progresses to become a developed state," the BJP leader said.

Shah said the NDA’s policy is quite clear.

"There should be schools and colleges with all infrastructural facilities, medicines on time, irrigation facilities for farmers, and water supply in every home. Bihar will now move forward on these principles," he said.

The NDA government recently credited Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 1 crore women associated with the 'Jeevika' scheme, he said.

"The widow pension and the elderly pension have been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. The honorarium for ASHA sisters has been set at Rs 3,000 per month. The Nitish Kumar government has done many works for the development of Bihar. Now, the dream of the metro in Patna is becoming a reality," he said.

Shah claimed that the prime minister brought the country's economy from the 11th position to the fourth place in the world, and before 2027, the country will rise to the third place.

"In addition, PM Modi has also worked to secure the country. Under the Modi government, we killed terrorists by entering their safe hideouts," he said.